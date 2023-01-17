UMOCA Logo (PRNewsfoto/Utah Museum of Contemporary Art)

 By Utah Museum of Contemporary Art, Wagner Foundation, The Andy Warhol Foundation for Visual Arts, VIA Art Fund

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Utah Museum of Contemporary Art (UMOCA) has been awarded two grants totaling $140,000 from The Andy Warhol Foundation for Visual Arts and VIA Art Fund | Wagner Foundation. The Museum was awarded a Spring 2022 Grant from the Warhol Foundation to support the exhibition Haimaz, Heimr, Hjem, Heem, Hām, Home, opening in March of 2023. As a VIA Art Fund | Wagner Foundation Incubator grantee, UMOCA will receive support to further its commitment to its community through fostering experimental practices and advancing critical discourse in contemporary art on a national level.


