Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Donations to food banks in three states help fight hunger and support Unicity's Make Life Better Foundation's mission of food sovereignty and community health

OREM, Utah, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- During the first quarter of 2023, Unicity's Make Life Better Foundation donated more than 80,000 meals to six different food banks in three states where Unicity has office locations: Nevada, Wyoming, and Utah. Keeping with their mission to support food sovereignty, these meals were high in protein, nutrient dense, and culturally appropriate.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.