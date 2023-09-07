Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

The award-winning 12-year old manufacturer and widely-recognized leading cancer center agreed to install United Imaging's recently unveiled innovation.

HOUSTON, Texas, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- United Imaging, a global leader in advanced medical imaging and radiotherapy equipment, announced that The Center for Quantitative Cancer Imaging (CQCI) at Huntsman Cancer Institute, part of the University of Utah health care system in Salt Lake City, has installed another United Imaging PET/CT scanner. This brings state-of-the-art molecular imaging technology to the CQCI clinical research lab. Huntsman Cancer Institute is designated as a Comprehensive Cancer Center by the National Cancer Institute (NCI).


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.