Utah's public flagship university taps national nonprofit InsideTrack to provide one-on-one coaching to first-year students and enhance its holistic student success efforts

SALT LAKE CITY, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Utah (the U), a public flagship research university ranked among the top programs in the nation for value by Times Higher Education and The Wall Street Journal, today announced an ambitious multi-year initiative that will harness the power of one-on-one student success coaching to help more students complete college. In collaboration with student success nonprofit InsideTrack, the institution will deliver one-on-one success coaching for up to 500 first-year, high-financial-need students, helping them to navigate a range of complex challenges facing first-time college students.

