The new $185 million medical education facilities are made possible through major grants from the State of Utah, the George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Foundation, the Nora Eccles Treadwell Foundation, and other generous contributors

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Utah today broke ground on the new state-of-the-art home for its Spencer Fox Eccles School of Medicine. The $185 million facility has been made possible, in part, by funds from a landmark gift of $110 million from the George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Foundation and the Nora Eccles Treadwell Foundation. The gift provides support not only for the building, but also medical education programs and cardiovascular research.

