The company's patient activation technology, combined with PatientBond's proven psychographic segmentation, will create a single enterprise solution to tackle healthcare's "one size fits all" approach with personalized patient communication 

CHICAGO and SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Patient engagement and access platform Upfront announced today the acquisition of PatientBond, the leader in consumer science for healthcare, creating a single enterprise technology solution to drive patient acquisition and loyalty.

