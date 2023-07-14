As temperatures continue to rise across the state, violent crime rates tend to also rise.
U.S. Attorney Trina A. Higgins for the District of Utah and federal law enforcement partners are aiming to decrease violent crime through a new Summer Anti-Violence Initiative.
Last month, during a meeting with 93 U.S. Attorneys and the heads of the Department of Justice’s law enforcement components, Attorney General Merrick B. Garland discussed ongoing efforts to reduce violent crime and combat that which fuels it. Efforts include, continuing to work alongside state and local partners to implement district-specific violent crime strategies.
“Among other things, we will be reinforcing the importance of identifying, investing, and prioritizing the prosecution of those who are responsible for the greatest violence in our communities,” said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland.
In the District of Utah, our federal partners have been working in tandem with the U.S. Attorney’s Office to identify, investigate, and bring charges against the most violent offenders.
The Summer Anti-Violence Initiative will focus on investigating and prosecuting individuals who create a danger to our communities through violence, repeated criminal activity, and weapons offenses.
Additionally, the USAO is hiring new Assistant U.S. Attorneys, who will provide additional resources to target violent crime in our state, including, robberies, carjackings, illegal use, trafficking, possession of firearms, and drug trafficking.
Just last month, 63,000 fentanyl pills were taken off Utah streets and two alleged drug dealers were indicted and taken into custody.
“Our citizens deserve to feel safe,” said U.S. Attorney Higgins. “Through this initiative we will continue working closely with our federal partners to enforce federal law and prosecute those who commit acts of violence in our communities.”
Federal law enforcement agencies partnering to combat violent crime in Utah through this initiative include the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security Investigations, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the U.S. Marshals Service.
