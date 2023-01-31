US Critical Materials Corp Adit #1 portal

US Critical Materials Corp Adit #1 portal

 By US Critical Materials Corp

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

The discovery in Montana is a billion-dollar "game-changer" providing a domestic source of rare earths to counter current US dependence on China

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- US Critical Materials Corp. is pleased to announce the highest reported total rare-earth oxide grades (TREO) of any rare earth deposit in the United States. The levels have been confirmed by analyses from Activation Labs, a well-known and highly respected independent analytical laboratory in Ancaster, Canada.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.