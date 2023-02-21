Support Local Journalism

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- US Critical Materials Corp. announced today that rare earth samples taken from 125 feet underground confirm over 10% (100,000 ppm) of total rare earth oxides, (TREO) including high levels of neodymium and praseodymium. These rare earth readings far exceed any other domestic rare earth resource. The results included channel samples from 2 underground adits (tunnels) that were unsealed in October 2022 and sampled in November 2022. These adits are dug up to 400 feet horizontally and are 125 feet below the surface. The analytical results were obtained from Activation Labs, Ancaster, Canada.


