SALT LAKE CITY, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of the USGS Earth Mapping Resource Initiative (EMRI), the USGS, in cooperation with the Montana Bureau of Mines, is conducting a high-resolution flyover, an aeromagnetic and aero-radiometric survey at the Sheep Creek, Montana property. Detailed geologic mapping and geochemical sampling will also be conducted to further define rare earth mineralization already identified.

According to the USGS, "The goal of Earth MRI is to improve our knowledge of the geologic framework in the United States and to identify areas that may have the potential to contain undiscovered critical mineral resources. Enhancement of our domestic mineral supply will decrease the nation's reliance on foreign sources of minerals that are fundamental to our security and economy."


