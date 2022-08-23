Support Local Journalism

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- USANA Health Sciences, Inc., a leader in global nutrition, reached its humanitarian goal of funding 30,000 Garden Towers. This low-cost, self-sustaining method for planting multiple food crops in a single source is well-suited for most regions of the world.

