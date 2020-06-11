SALT LAKE CITY, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After years of hard work, research, and patience, USANA is proud to announce it has been issued a groundbreaking US patent for its InCelligence Complex formula. The patent, US Pat. No. 10,632,101, is unique to the health and wellness industry. It recognizes the InCelligence Complex formula contains antioxidant compounds that support endogenous systems associated with optimal lifespans. The patent was submitted by USANA R&D scientists, Drs. Mark Brown, Jeremy Tian, and John Cuomo.*
"USANA has always been considered a pioneer in the health and wellness industry, and this patent separates us even further from the competition," says Dr. Rob Sinnott, USANA's chief scientific officer. "The patent process is not an easy one, with just over 50 percent of all patents approved each year. For USANA to acquire one with such serious claims behind it shows how special our InCelligence Complex formulation truly is. I would like to thank Drs. Brown, Tian, and Cuomo for all their hard work on this project. What they have accomplished is a huge game changer for USANA."
USANA's InCelligence Complex is found in its flagship CellSentials supplement as well as its HealthPak product. The InCelligence Complex contains antioxidants such as alpha lipoic acid, resveratrol, curcumin, EGCG, olive fruit extract, rutin, quercetin, and hesperidin. The patent covers only the US formula of the InCelligence Complex.
"When we designed the InCelligence Complex, we wanted to create a formula to help the body protect itself from stress and renew youthful, normal cellular function," says Dr. Mark Brown, USANA's executive director of laboratory research. "I'm so proud of the work our team has done on the formulation, clinical testing, and patent submission for the InCelligence Complex. You truly don't find this kind of dedication to the scientific method anywhere else but USANA."*
"Our patent addresses the aging process at the subcellular level through a process called mitophagy, which may help defend against oxidative stress and subsequent damage," says Dr. Jeremy Tian, USANA's director of new product research. "Our formula is the first to achieve this functionality in a supplement form, and with a clear and specific molecular mechanism of action."*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
