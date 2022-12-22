Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

More than 4,100 bags of food delivered to Utah schools

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The holiday season is a time of joy and giving, but it can also be a stressful time for children and families who rely on in-school meals as their main source of food. With schools going on holiday break, USANA Kids Eat led a charity food pack to provide families with meals to help keep them safe and fed through the rest of the year.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.