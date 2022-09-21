USANA logo. (PRNewsfoto/USANA)

USANA logo. (PRNewsfoto/USANA)

 By USANA

Michelle Benedict honored at Utah Business' Women of the Year Event

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- USANA is proud to announce Michelle Benedict, Director of USANA Kids Eat, was honored as one of Utah Business magazine's Women of the Year on September 21.

