.Warm temperatures may melt snowpack and increase river flows.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY, JUNE
15...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Thursday, June 15.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Highlighting USANA's ongoing commitment to people, planet, and products
SALT LAKE CITY, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As a global leader in health and wellness, USANA strives to do its part in caring for the planet and its inhabitants. And with a focus on positive business practices, USANA recently released its third annual sustainability report. This high-level review of USANA's 2022 sustainability efforts and progress includes organizational priorities based on a comprehensive stakeholder assessment.
To view the full 2022 sustainability report, please click here.
"This is the third year we've compiled a sustainability report, and I am so pleased to see how much our company has improved in our key target areas year over year," says Kevin Guest, USANA chairman and CEO. "We believe our commitment to sustainability not only sets us apart from our competitors, it also ultimately supports our vision of creating the healthiest family on earth."
The USANA 2022 sustainability report highlights the company's recent Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) achievements, including:
Achieved 85% engagement in global employee surveys
350+ employees completed USANA's career mentorship program
50% of the company's energy use at its Salt Lake campus came from solar arrays and the purchase of renewable energy certificates1
20% reduction in waste sent to landfills
Saved the equivalent of 435,266 supplement bottles worth of plastic annually after moving to smaller bottles for 10 products
Over 12.9 million meals provided through the USANA Foundation
100% of employees received current Good Manufacturing Practices training
Created supplier code of conduct as part of our responsible sourcing efforts
Invested $11.6 million in research and development
In 2020, USANA began a formal stakeholder assessment to gather insight on its ESG performance, priorities, areas in which USANA could make the greatest impact, and how the company could enhance its sustainability transparency and reporting. This assessment allowed USANA to identify the most significant ESG issues facing the company.
"Everything we work to accomplish at USANA starts with our people, which is why we put such a strong emphasis on making USANA the gold standard for workplace excellence," says Paul Jones, USANA's chief people officer. "Four key areas highly support our employees: 1) employee health and well-being; 2) talent management and development; 3) Diversity, Equality, and Inclusion (DEI); and 4) community engagement. This focus allows us to create an environment where employees feel safe, valued, and included."
About USANA
USANA (NYSE: USNA) prides itself on providing consumers the highest quality nutritional products in the world. From its award-winning supplements to its innovative Celavive skincare and Active Nutrition lines, USANA has proven for more than 30 years why it's a company you can trust. How about giving us a try? Shop at USANA.com or learn more about USANA's sustainability efforts here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.