SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Xenocor, a Utah-based medical device company, today announced newly issued U.S. patent protection for the Saberscope system from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). The Saberscope system is the world's first true HD, fog free, omnidirectional articulating, recyclable laparoscope.

