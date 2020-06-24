SALT LAKE CITY, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Xenocor, Inc., a privately held company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing innovative and differentiated endoscopes to address significant unmet needs in making minimally invasive approaches more accessible at a lower cost, is pleased to announce that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) is scheduled to issue Xenocor U.S. Patent No. 10,702,128 on July 7, 2020.
This newly allowed patent is the latest U.S. patent to issue in connection with the Xenoscope Single-use Laparoscopic System and provides valuable protection for materials used in the disposable scope that reduce fogging and improve the clarity of the resulting images provided by the system.
"We are extremely pleased with the continued development of the patent portfolio. This new issuance continues to expand the breadth and depth of our Xenoscope intellectual property portfolio covering numerous key features," said Evan Kelso, CEO of Xenocor.
Recently, clinical adoption of single-use endoscopes has seen significant increases in the Global marketplace with CAGR of 18.7% through 2025. The volatility of the Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated the demand for single use surgical endoscopes and will continue as innovations like this come to market with the triple-aim in mind of improving care, improving the health of populations and reducing the cost of healthcare.
Demonstration video of the product in live use can be viewed here: https://vimeo.com/405261371
About Xenocor Inc.
Xenocor is a privately held Salt Lake City, UT based company.
Media contact: Tony Watson at Tony@xenocor.com