Scorpion Logo (PRNewsfoto/Scorpion)

 By Scorpion, Utah Business

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scorpion, a leading provider of technology and services that helps local businesses thrive, today announced Sarah Tippets, Director of Sales at Scorpion, was honored among Utah Business' "2022 Women of the Year" awards recipients. The award recognizes women who make an impact in largely male-dominated industries.

