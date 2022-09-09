Support Local Journalism

Brandless' people-as-a-platform service reflects the innovative spirit of the company

LINDON, Utah,  Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Utah Business' Innovation Award recognizes "companies and the talented people working to alleviate complex problems with elegant solutions" across Utah. Among the finalists for the Consumer Products and Services category is Brandless, one of the world's fastest-growing omnichannel commerce platforms. As part of Brandless' mission to create an accessible marketplace of better-for-you products, they've created Influence as a Service (IaaS) to help people, regardless the size of their social circles, share the products they love with the people they love. Customers are able to use a social sharing link to share the products they believe in and get direct commissions on sales.

