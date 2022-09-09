Brandless' people-as-a-platform service reflects the innovative spirit of the company
LINDON, Utah, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Utah Business' Innovation Award recognizes "companies and the talented people working to alleviate complex problems with elegant solutions" across Utah. Among the finalists for the Consumer Products and Services category is Brandless, one of the world's fastest-growing omnichannel commerce platforms. As part of Brandless' mission to create an accessible marketplace of better-for-you products, they've created Influence as a Service (IaaS) to help people, regardless the size of their social circles, share the products they love with the people they love. Customers are able to use a social sharing link to share the products they believe in and get direct commissions on sales.
When asked how Brandless' innovation of IaaS is changing the industry, they responded, "influence-as-a-service leads the people-as-a-platform movement by building a tech stack that delivers IaaS and rewards customers for sharing products they love. Instead of reserving influencer relationships and impact for those with large social followings, it allows everyone, regardless of the size of their social network, to be a force for good. Brands curated by Brandless as mission-driven who qualify for the marketplace pay direct commissions to the social seller whose link led to a completed sale. In return, brands get direct access to customers and new revenue streams. Social sellers earn passive income, and customers discover and purchase products that their friends curate for them. Everyone wins. IaaS makes its products even more accessible by removing social barriers and providing potential customers with products that are "friend-filtered."
Brandless believes that everyday people are the e-commerce platform of the future. Just as Brandless has worked to reduce traditional manufacturing and marketing costs, the company is now using the next evolution in affiliate marketing to reduce the barriers to entry for micro-influencers and increase the freedom and options for all of Brandless' ambassadors.
About Brandless:
Brandless makes it easier for people to take better care of themselves, their families, and the planet by working with the best ingredients, partners, and customers to drive community-led innovation and validation. By focusing on collaboration over control, quality over packaging, and people over promotion, we're leading a movement that believes that making better choices should be simple and easy.