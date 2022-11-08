MIT Modular Founders Blake Christian & Roi Maufas

PROVO, Utah, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Applying innovation, efficient design, and strategic partnerships, MIT Modular (Modal Innovations Technologies) founders, Blake Christian, and Roi Maufas, are taking aim at housing affordability. Their strategy—taking single-use shipping containers and developing them into power-positive, sustainable housing models.

"Affordable housing is a bipartisan issue and something we can all agree needs to be addressed," Maufas said. "We are getting right to work finding exciting solutions to create and preserve high-quality, sustainable, and affordable housing that can be delivered anywhere in the US."


