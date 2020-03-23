PROVO, Utah, March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Deeply concerned about the impact this pandemic could have on the academic progress of the nation's students, Altius Test Prep Founder and CEO Lauren Curtis is taking an unprecedented step. He's offering Altius' core product, 1-on-1 Science and MCAT Tutoring, for free to college students nationwide. Altius is also forgoing profit on most of its other products.
In a release provided to university advisors throughout the U.S., Curtis stated, "I don't want students who have worked so hard for so long to suffer drops in their GPAs or MCAT scores as a result of juggling these unprecedented stressors."
Mr. Curtis believes that training enough physicians to staff our already strained healthcare system should be a high priority for everyone. According to the American Association of Medical Colleges (AAMC), the U.S. will experience a shortage of over 120,000 physicians by 2030. "The COVID-19 pandemic poses a serious risk of delaying students' progress toward medical school admissions for a year or more for the entire 2019-2020 cohort of pre-medical students. That is negative impact we simply cannot accept. I am confident this crisis will gradually recede, and life will return to normal, but in the meantime, we are re-focusing all our resources toward helping pre-meds navigate these current challenges more easily. Effective immediately, Altius will temporarily convert to a non-profit pricing model to allow us to reach and help more students impacted by COVID-19."
· Free MCAT Tutoring: Beginning March 23, Altius will offer free online MCAT Tutoring to all U.S. pre-meds. All sessions will be hosted by their elite 95-100th percentile MCAT Mentors. Interested students can join these live sessions seven days a week, 8:00 a.m. - 8:30 p.m. (PDT), from anywhere with an Internet connection.
· Free Tutoring for any Medical School Pre-requisite Course: Also beginning March 23, Altius will offer free online science tutoring for all medical school pre-requisite courses (Chemistry, O-Chem, Biology, Biochem, Physics, etc.).
· Free Transition Counseling: Moving from on-campus to online instruction presents students with multiple challenges and undoubtedly generates questions and concerns. Altius has over a decade of experience both hosting online classes and ensuring that online instruction works. Students with questions or concerns struggling to stay focused or motivated, or are facing any other challenges with new distance learning environments, are encouraged to call (435) 671-5783 to speak free-of-charge with one of their experienced online education experts.
In addition to free tutoring, by temporarily embracing a non-profit business model, Altius is able to drastically reduce the tuition on all of their prep courses.
"As long as we remain calm, it's entirely possible to reduce, or even eliminate entirely, any negative impact this pandemic might otherwise have had on a student's academic progress."
Media Contact: Roger Muir, 801-706-8125, Media@AltiusTestPrep.com
Related Files
Related Links