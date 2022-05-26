Construction of Geneva Rock's Ogden, Utah supply and distribution hub was completed in April 2022. The Penetron System of concrete waterproofing was specified by this Penetron partner to provide long-lasting protection and durability for the below-grade concrete structures.
EAST SETAUKET, N.Y., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Construction of Geneva Rock's Ogden, Utah supply and distribution hub was completed in April 2022. The Penetron System of concrete waterproofing was specified by this Penetron partner to provide long-lasting protection and durability for the below-grade concrete structures.
Active in the northern and central Utah region, Geneva Rock is a well-known supplier of ready-mix concrete. In addition, the company supplies sand and gravel, hot mix asphalt plants, and a range of construction services, including asphalt and concrete paving, and utility work.
The company has just completed the construction of a new supply/distribution hub for the northern Utah region at the Geneva Rock location in Ogden, a city of almost 90,000, approximately 10 miles (16 km) east of the Great Salt Lake and 40 miles (64 km) north of Salt Lake City. The expanded hub comprises a new maintenance shop, an aggregate and concrete lab, a ready-mix batch plant, and two fly-ash domes, which can also be used for cement storage.
"Geneva Rock has been a strong Penetron advocate – as their preferred concrete waterproofing and durability solution – in construction projects across Utah for many years," adds Christopher Chen, Director of The Penetron Group. "Naturally, when plans for the expansion of their northern hub came up, we were happy to help them."
PENETRON ADMIX SB was specified to waterproof the Ogden hub's below grade concrete vault – where construction materials are conveyed from train rail to storage silos – and the hub building foundation slabs. PENETRON, a cementitious crystalline waterproofing slurry, and PENECRETE MORTAR, a cementitious crystalline waterproofing mortar, were also utilized to repair and fill the tie-holes. Penetron provided on-site training on the correct repair of tie-holes using the Penetron System.
Once added to ready-mix concrete during the batching phase, the proprietary chemicals in Penetron crystalline products react in a catalytic reaction to generate a non-soluble crystalline formation throughout the pores and capillary tracts of the concrete. These crystals permanently seal micro-cracks, pores, and capillaries against the penetration of water or liquids from any direction – making the concrete impermeable. The Penetron System provided Geneva Rock's new below grade concrete vaults with the necessary waterproofing properties to ensure a durable structure with decreased maintenance requirements and an increased lifespan.
The Penetron Group is a leading manufacturer of specialty construction products for concrete waterproofing, concrete repairs, and floor preparation systems. The Group operates through a global network, offering support to the design and construction community through its regional offices, representatives, and distribution channels.
