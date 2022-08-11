Utah DIYer Declared Winner of Seventh Annual FrogTape® Paintover Challenge®

 By Shurtape Technologies, LLC

Kelly Ballard, blogger behind City Girl Meets Farm Boy, will receive the $5,000 cash grand prize in the home DIY contest

AVON, Ohio, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The votes have been tallied and the winner of the FrogTape® Paintover Challenge® is in! Kelly Ballard of Draper, Utah, and DIYer behind City Girl Meets Farm Boy, will receive the $5,000 cash grand prize. During the contest, participating influencers were challenged to create five unique projects, one for each of the five 2022 FrogTape® Design Trends – which were identified in partnership with professional designer Taniya Nayak. Nayak then selected the top five projects – one for each trend – and the public voted to determine the winner. All of the finalists impressed with a variety of projects, but the public selected Ballard as the winner for her outstanding and easy-to-execute patio furniture upcycle.

