The deal marks another key milestone in a year of exponential growth for Copyleaks

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Copyleaks, the leading AI-based text analysis platform for plagiarism and Gen AI content detection, today announced that the Utah Education Network, one of the nation's premier education broadband and digital broadcasting networks, has chosen Copyleaks as its gen AI and plagiarism solution. Through seamless integration with the Canvas learning management system (LMS), the deal brings Copyleaks' award-winning detection capabilities to thousands of educators and over one hundred thousand students across Utah, from K-12 to the university level.


