Named among 100 Utah companies championing women

SALT LAKE CITY, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Creating an environment of equity and inclusion for women in the workplace is an important focus for USANA, which was recently recognized for its efforts in this area. Utah Governor Spencer J. Cox, the Governor's Office of Economic Opportunity, and the Utah Women and Leadership Project at Utah State University recently named USANA as one of the 100 Utah companies championing women.


