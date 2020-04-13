SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah-based health care organization will send two virus response teams of medical workers to New York hospitals suffering from staffing shortages because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Intermountain Healthcare announced Saturday that the 50-member teams will be sent for two weeks, The Salt Lake Tribune reported.
The Utah workers will be assigned to New York-Presbyterian Hospital and Northwell Health Inc. in the New York City area beginning early next week.
"We just feel we need to go help," said physician Dixie Harris, a pulmonary specialist among those departing for New York starting Tuesday.
"It's an inner calling. When you go to medical school, when you go to nursing school, you feel this need to go where you are needed," Harris said.
The New York health care providers will try to support Utah as the state faces its own expected surge of coronvavirus patients, likely in the next two months, Intermountain said.
The teams were assembled after hundreds of medical workers and clinicians expressed a desire to help counterparts in other states struggling to treat rising numbers of patients, Intermountain said.