...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM MST
THURSDAY...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO
11 AM MST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills
expected. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero. For the Winter
Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1
to 4 inches, locally up to 7 inches across the Wasatch Back.
Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Eastern Box Elder County, Cache Valley/Utah Portion
and Wasatch Back.
* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 8 PM this evening to
11 AM MST Thursday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 1
AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions will impact the Wednesday
evening commute. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce
visibility. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial
511.
&&
Utah home to most expensive ski resorts in North America, according to survey
SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alta and Snowboard, both nestled at the top of Utah's Little Cottonwood Canyon, are the priciest ski resorts in North America, according to a survey conducted by TravelMag.com.
The survey compared the combined price of lodging and skiing at 30 resorts in the United States and Canada. Specifically, for each resort the average amount two guests (sharing a room) would have to spend for four nights in a hotel or condo, combined with a pair of three-day ski lift tickets, during the period spanning January to March 2023, was calculated.
With an average cost of $4,181 for two guests, the Alta ski resort, located in the Wasatch Mountains on the western edge of the greater Rocky Mountains in Utah, emerged as the priciest resort.
Neighboring Snowbird resort came out as the second priciest resort due to slightly cheaper rates for ski lift tickets. Completing the podium is the Beaver Creek resort in Colorado, where two people can expect to pay $3,755 for accommodation and skiing.
Significantly more affordable are two other Utah ski resorts. Park City Mountain Resort ranks 14th most expensive with an average price of $2,281. Only a touch pricier is Deer Valley, also located in Park City, with an average cost of $2,456.
Overall, Canada's ski resorts are significantly less expensive than those in the US. Whistler Blackcomb, the largest ski resort in North America, is the priciest Canadian resort with an average cost of $1,640 – cheaper than 19 of the 20 US-based ski resorts featuring in the survey.
The following table shows the 10 most expensive ski resorts in the North America, based on the average cost of lodging and ski lift tickets, for a couple or two people sharing a room.
