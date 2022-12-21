Support Local Journalism

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alta and Snowboard, both nestled at the top of Utah's Little Cottonwood Canyon, are the priciest ski resorts in North America, according to a survey conducted by TravelMag.com.

The survey compared the combined price of lodging and skiing at 30 resorts in the United States and Canada. Specifically, for each resort the average amount two guests (sharing a room) would have to spend for four nights in a hotel or condo, combined with a pair of three-day ski lift tickets, during the period spanning January to March 2023, was calculated.


