Utah Luxury Tours is partnering with Rocky Mountaineer to provide guests with a luxury touring experience throughout Utah and Colorado.
SALT LAKE CITY, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Utah Luxury Tours is proud to announce they will be partnering with Rocky Mountaineer to provide combined luxury land and train tours throughout scenic Utah and colorful Colorado.
From mountains to deserts and everything in between, Colorado and Utah have beautiful and unique scenery that will leave any visitor in awe. Thanks to this new partnership, these gorgeous natural views will be available to travelers in a brand-new luxury experience.
Utah Luxury Tours and Rocky Mountaineer
Utah Luxury Tours is a trusted Utah-based company specializing in private and group tours of the state's majestic national and state parks. Over the past ten years, the company has grown to offer five- to ten-day exclusive journeys through the Rocky Mountains, the Grand Circle, and the famous Mighty 5Ⓡ Utah National Parks, catering to guests visiting from all regions of the world.
Brian Murphy, CEO and founder of Utah Luxury Tours, said of the announcement, "We're excited to make this partnership a reality that will bring our guests an extremely high-quality outdoor experience. This unique package combining our national park tours with Rocky Mountaineer's rail rides gives our guests exactly the luxury vacation they're looking for with new possibilities for experiencing Utah and Colorado's natural beauty."
Rocky Mountaineer is well-known in the tourism industry, recognizable for its train routes through the breathtaking Canadian Rockies aboard their custom-designed glass-dome coaches with a premium dining experience.
"We knew Rocky Mountaineer and Utah Luxury Tours would be a great match because of the high standard of service both companies prioritize," said Joel Pieper, Utah Luxury Tours' Business Development Consultant. "When a guest steps off the train into a Utah Luxury Tours vehicle or vice versa, they get the same level of high-end service the entire time."
The scenic train ride included in the combination tour will run between Denver, Colorado, and Moab, Utah, with a stop in Glenwood Springs for a relaxing overnight stay. Guests can begin their tour in Las Vegas, Salt Lake City, or Moab and end with the rail journey to Colorado, or vice versa, with numerous options for customization for dates, group sizes, and touring locations throughout Utah.
Rocky Mountaineer has welcomed visitors to the Canadian Rockies, British Columbia, and Alberta for more than 30 years. This new route between Denver and Moab, which launched for a preview season in 2021, will allow even more guests to enjoy the comfort and beauties of the Rockies at a leisurely pace that comes from Rocky Mountaineer's high-quality rail experience.
What Can Guests Expect on a Utah Luxury + Rocky Mountaineer Tour?
As tourists enjoy great food, beverages, and quality service on the train from Denver to Moab, they can expect the same luxurious experience as they step off the train and embark on a customizable tour from Utah Luxury Tours encompassing Utah's Mighty 5Ⓡ National Parks and a host of other local attractions and activities.
Between the rail journey and land tour, guests will enjoy spectacular views from both their train coach and up close at Utah's national parks, luxury service and accommodations, fine dining, and expert guides to create the trip of a lifetime.
This new partnership between Rocky Mountaineer and Utah Luxury Tours will provide an unprecedented experience for any guest. If you're looking to add a little luxury to your vacation while experiencing the beautiful scenery of the West, then Rocky Mountaineer and Utah Luxury Tours have all you could wish for and more!
If you would like to learn more about this new offering and dates for combined Utah Luxury Tours + Rocky Mountaineer packages in 2023, contact Utah Luxury Tours!
