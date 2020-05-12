PARK CITY, Utah, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As COVID-19 alters the landscape of tourism, Utah Luxury Tours has reorganized. Founder and Chief Executive Officer Brian Murphy will shift his role to act as the new president of Luxus Travel, Inc., the parent organization for Utah Luxury Tours. Filling the vacancy, Connor Maloney has been promoted to Director of Operations and Sales and will assume the duties of Vice President of Utah Luxury Tours.
"We want to remain active and nimble in the wake of this crisis," said Murphy. "Refocusing ourselves and preparing for what tourism will look like in the new normal will help us navigate any future issues while helping to rebuild the economy."
Utah Luxury Tours creates custom and small group tours of The Mighty 5® in Utah and national parks in California, Arizona, Nevada and Wyoming. Murphy organized and developed Utah Luxury Tours in 2012 after successfully operating a transportation company, Moab Luxury Coach. After clients began requesting tours of Utah's national parks in addition to their scheduled transfers from Las Vegas, Salt Lake City and Denver to Moab, Murphy pivoted his business. The new model launched as a luxury touring company providing bespoke, private, fully-escorted tours of the national parks, with emphasis on first-class transportation and luxury lodging in Utah and surrounding states.
The new leadership and organization of Luxus Travel and Utah Luxury Tours comes in response to the shift in travel that Utah is likely to see in the coming months and years. Like the previous shift that brought Utah Luxury Tours into being, Murphy expects to see growth despite the changes in tourism due to COVID-19.
"In 2016, Utah tourism brought more than $8 billion dollars into the state. If we're going to help rebuild our economy, we'll need to bring some of that money back," said Murphy. "That's why we've made these changes and why I've trusted Connor in his new role."
About Utah Luxury Tours
Utah Luxury Tours provides exceptional experiences around Utah and other states to distinguished travelers accustomed to concierge travel and vacation planning services. These one-to-10 day exclusive journeys are offered throughout the Rocky Mountains, the Grand Circle, along the West Coast and The Mighty 5® Utah national parks, serving guests from all over the world. More information is available at www.utahluxurytours.com.
