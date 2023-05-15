Support Local Journalism

SALT LAKE CITY, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UMOCA and the Jarvis and Constance Doctorow Family Foundation are pleased to announce that the New York-based artist Chie Fueki has been awarded the 2023 Catherine Doctorow Prize for Contemporary Painting. A generous biannual prize made possible with funds from the Doctorow Foundation, the prize comes with a $15,000 unrestricted cash award and a solo exhibition of Fueki's artwork at UMOCA from September 29, 2023 through January 6, 2024.

Chie Fueki (b. 1973) lives and works in Beacon, NY. Fueki was born in Yokohama, Japan, and raised in São Paulo, Brazil. She earned her MFA at Yale University and her BFA at The Ringling College of Art and Design. She is an inaugural recipient of the 2021 Joan Mitchell Fellowship and a recipient of the John Simon Guggenheim Memorial Foundation Fellowship (2022), the Purchase Prize (2021, 2004), and the Rosenthal Family Foundation Award (2004) from the American Academy of Arts and Letters. Recent solo exhibitions of Fueki's work include: DC Moore Gallery, NY, NY (2022); Shoshana Wayne Gallery, LA, CA (2005, 2008, 2013, 2021); Mary Boone Gallery, NY, NY (2006, 2011). Her work is included in permanent collections of the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, TX; Hirshhorn Museum, D.C.; and the Pizzuti Collection at Columbus Museum of Art, OH.


