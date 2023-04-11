Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Winner of the Governor's State of Sport Award for "Event of the Year" for 2021 Returns to Salt Lake City

VISTA, Calif., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Utah Sports Commission, Tony Hawk Inc., and X Games announced an incredible weekend of skateboarding featuring "Tony Hawk's Vert Alert (THVA)," to take place at Vivint Arena in downtown Salt Lake City on Friday June 23rd and Saturday June 24th, 2023. After extremely successful Vert Alert events in 2021 and 2022, Tony Hawk and X Games are excited to announce that Tony Hawk's Vert Alert will now be a direct qualifying event leading to X Games 2023.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.