Cloutchain digital collectibles can act as tickets and keys to unlock content and more.

Exciting new tools for fan verification, engagement, and events.

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloutchain today announced that, in addition to its existing suite of fan verification and engagement tools, its event ticketing solution is now being made available to the public. This is a major milestone for Cloutchain in its mission to give control back to artists and brands when it comes to their followings and fans.


