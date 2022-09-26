Support Local Journalism

LOGAN, Utah, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Utah State University selected Selling with Authentic Persuasion: Transform from Order Taker to Quota Breaker by Jason Cutter for students enrolled in the ProSales required course at its Jon M. Huntsman School of Business. 

Authentic Persuasion demonstrates the principles and strategies that are critical to a successful sales program

