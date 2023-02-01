Support Local Journalism

A recent Utah Education Policy Center study found that using IXL Math was associated with improved student outcomes on statewide assessments

SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IXL, the personalized learning platform used by more than 14 million students, announced that it has been added to Utah's K-12 Math Personalized Learning Software Grant list by the state's STEM Action Center. The approval signals to educators that IXL Math is backed by rigorous research to support its effectiveness in Utah and opens up grant funding for schools and districts to adopt the platform.


