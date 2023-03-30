CompTIA is the voice of the world's information technology industry. (PRNewsFoto/CompTIA)

CompTIA is the voice of the world's information technology industry. (PRNewsFoto/CompTIA)

 By CompTIA

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

5,100-plus net new jobs added in 2022, more growth projected for this year

SALT LAKE CITY, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Against the backdrop of an eventful year tech employment in Utah added new jobs and grew in depth and breadth, according to new research from CompTIA, the nonprofit association for the information technology (IT) industry and workforce.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.