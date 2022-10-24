Support Local Journalism

EverGREEN, the comprehensive fundraising campaign for Utah Valley University, will advance, expand, and increase the impact of a degree from the university on the world

OREM, Utah, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Utah Valley University (UVU) unveiled today the university's inaugural comprehensive fundraising campaign, EverGREEN. Its impact will transform higher education in Utah and beyond by expanding opportunities to help students achieve their educational goals.

