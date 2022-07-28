Utah Youth Village is proud to announce that their In-Home Services, called Families First, has been added to the Federal Prevention Services Clearinghouse. This allows any state to add Families First to their prevention plan and receive federal matching IV-E funds for the Families First Model.
SALT LAKE CITY, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Utah Youth Village is proud to announce that they have been added to the Federal Prevention Services Clearinghouse. This allows any state to add their services to their prevention state plan and receive federal matching IV-E funds.
The Federal Prevention Services Clearinghouse categorized Utah Youth Village's Families First Program as well-supported, which is the highest rating possible. Only 14 other programs in the world have been given this distinction.
President of Utah Youth Village, Shanna Draper, explains the advantages of the well-supported categorization saying, "Federal money that was previously reserved for foster care can now be utilized on programs that are deemed successful in preventing the need for foster care, which is what the Families First program works to achieve."
Draper continues, "I'm so proud of every member of the Utah Youth Village team who works to accomplish our mission of healing and elevating lives."
Two studies were used by the Federal Prevention Services Clearinghouse to determine a rating. One spanned from 2007-2012 and the other from 2016-2019. The ratings speak to the longevity of the incredible service being provided by the team at Utah Youth Village.
About Utah Youth Village:
Utah Youth Village is one of Utah's oldest and most respected charities that help heal and elevate children's and families lives. Utah Youth Village operates over forty Treatment Foster Homes, and nine Alpine Academy Group Homes. Utah Youth Village also offers a unique in-home intervention program, called Families First. In addition, Utah Youth Village provides parenting classes and information to the general public, as well as higher education scholarships for Village graduates. Thousands of lives are impacted for the better every year thanks to Utah Youth Village.