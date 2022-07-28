Support Local Journalism

SALT LAKE CITY, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Utah Youth Village is proud to announce that they have been added to the Federal Prevention Services Clearinghouse. This allows any state to add their services to their prevention state plan and receive federal matching IV-E funds.

