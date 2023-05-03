Support Local Journalism

Historic partnership brings data together from two of the fastest growing regions in the country

SANDY, Utah, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Real estate data in the Mountain and Southwest regions of the United States is about to get a whole lot better for real estate practitioners and consumers. UtahRealEstate.com (URE), one of the largest multiple listing services in the United States, serving nearly 20,000 real estate professionals, is proud to announce that it has partnered with the New Mexico Multiple Listing Service (NMMLS), one of the leading MLSs in New Mexico and the only MLS in New Mexico to offer statewide listing data, to bring increased listing exposure to brokers, agents, and their clients in these regions. The partnership will also provide increased referral potential between brokers and agents in New Mexico and Utah. As part of the agreement, URE and NMMLS will share data with one another, enabling brokers and agents in Utah to see listings spanning the state of New Mexico, including areas like Santa Fe and Albuquerque. These New Mexico listings will also receive the added benefit of being marketed and promoted on one of the most trafficked industry websites, UtahRealEstate.com, which receives over 8 million unique visitors each year.


