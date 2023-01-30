...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM
MST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills expected. For Eastern Box
Elder County, wind chills from 10 below to 20 below zero,
coldest near Tremonton. For the Cache Valley, wind chills as
low as 30 below zero.
* WHERE...Eastern Box Elder County and Cache Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 10 AM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
UtahRealEstate.com Launches Aligned Showings to its Growing Market of Approximately 20,000 Real Estate Professionals
The first MLS-owned Showing Software on the market launches with excitement in Utah
SANDY, Utah, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- UtahRealEstate.com (URE), a multiple listing service providing software and services to approximately 20,000 real estate professionals, today launched Aligned Showings, a new and modern showing management software. Aligned Showings will be included as a free member benefit product for URE members and is deeply integrated into URE's suite of products, including its industry leading MLS software.
Brad Bjelke, CEO of UtahRealEstate.com, said, "Aligned Showings gives our members a tool that is easy to use, modern in design, and focused on the core aspects of showing properties. It allows for interactivity between the listing agent, showing agent, and the homeowner, and it simplifies the calendaring of appointments. With the software being owned by MLS Aligned, we know that all future changes and enhancements will be laser focused on the needs of our members and their clients."
As part of the rollout, URE's technology team built and released a new Showing Software Options feature within the MLS' listing input module that provides its members with a listing-by-listing choice of showing software options. URE's technology allows the company to offer limitless options to its members in the future.
Aligned Showings is the first large scale software product offered by MLS Aligned, LLC, which is a company owned by six of the largest MLSs in the United States and whose membership totals approximately 150,000 real estate professionals. UtahRealEstate.com is one of MLS Aligned's founding members.
About Aligned Showings
Aligned showings is a premier showings and messaging system that allows real estate agents to communicate and schedule showings through their MLS membership. Aligned Showings is owned and operated by MLS Aligned, LLC, and it focuses its development on the needs of agents and clients.
Founded in 1994, UtahRealEstate.com is the leading provider of real estate technology in Utah and one of the largest Multiple Listing Services in the United States. The company provides one of the top-ranked real estate websites in the state and serves approximately 20,000 real estate professionals (approximately 96% of all REALTORS® in the state of Utah) and over 8 million consumers each year.
About MLS Aligned, LLC
MLS Aligned, LLC, is owned by six forward thinking multiple listing service organizations with the intent to develop software to solve pain points in the real estate industry. It now services MLS organizations from coast to coast, serving more than 150,000 real estate professionals.
