The first MLS-owned Showing Software on the market launches with excitement in Utah

SANDY, Utah, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- UtahRealEstate.com (URE), a multiple listing service providing software and services to approximately 20,000 real estate professionals, today launched Aligned Showings, a new and modern showing management software. Aligned Showings will be included as a free member benefit product for URE members and is deeply integrated into URE's suite of products, including its industry leading MLS software.


