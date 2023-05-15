Support Local Journalism

SANDY, Utah, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- UtahRealEstate.com announced today that it has launched a new statistics product, RapidStats, to its nearly 20,000 members. RapidStats is an advanced statistics product provided by Markt, a professional services company that brings leading back-office solutions to multiple listing services. With RapidStats, real estate professionals in Utah will now have access to a variety of new statistical reports, the ability to select and draw custom market areas for reporting, and access to a powerful customer relationship tool that enables statistics to be sent to clients on a scheduled timeline. The program will be highly integrated into UtahRealEstate.com's industry-leading MLS software, making it easy for users to run stats.


