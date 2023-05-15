...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Bear River At Corinne affecting Box Elder County.
Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum affecting Cache County.
.Warm temperatures will melt high mountain snowpack and increase
river flows.
For the Blacksmith Fork River...including Hyrum...elevated river
levels are forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an
alternative route.
If you are in the advisory area, remain alert to possible flooding
or the possibility of the advisory being upgraded to a warning.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued by 1200 MDT on Tuesday.
...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues.
* WHERE...Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 7.6 feet (1198 CFS), flooding along select homes in
the Blacksmith Fork Canyon will occur. Additionally, homes in the
Country Manor subdivision will also be affected.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM MDT Monday the stage was 7.6 feet (1198 CFS).
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM MDT Monday was 7.7 feet. Higher flows were
induced by recent moderate to heavy rainfall and will
decrease through the day.
- Forecast...The river will oscillate daily, with peaks in flow
in the morning. The river is forecast to gradually rise each
day before peaking around 7.2 feet (991 CFS) Tuesday morning.
Daily isolated shower and thunderstorm activity may allow for
higher flows than forecast if a shower or thunderstorm moves
over the drainage.
- Action stage is 6.7 feet (790 CFS).
- Flood stage is 7.6 feet (1198 CFS).
Weather Alert
...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Little Bear River At Paradise affecting Cache Valley/Utah Portion
zone.
The Lower Weber River At Plain City affecting Northern Wasatch
Front zone.
.Warm temperatures will melt snowpack and increase river flows.
Daily isolated shower and thunderstorm activity may allow for higher
flows than forecast if a shower or thunderstorm moves over the
drainage.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor
rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings.
If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued by 1200 MDT on Tuesday.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding is possible.
* WHERE...Little Bear River At Paradise.
* WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 9.7 feet (1156 CFS), minor flooding will affect
farmland and low lying areas adjacent to the Little Bear River
near the town of Paradise.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM MDT Monday the stage was 9.4 feet (1009 CFS).
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached based on the latest
forecast information.
- Flood stage is 9.7 feet (1156 CFS).
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Weather Alert
.Snow melt and increased reservoir releases may cause the river
flows to become high. Possible minor flooding downstream from the
dam. Daily isolated shower and thunderstorm activity may allow for
higher flows if a shower or thunderstorm moves over the drainage.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY, JUNE
15...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Thursday, June 15.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
UtahRealEstate.com Partners with Markt to Launch RapidStats - A Powerful New Statistics Program
UtahRealEstate.com, one of the largest MLS organizations in the country, will provide RapidStats as a member benefit to its nearly 20,000 real estate professional members
SANDY, Utah, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- UtahRealEstate.com announced today that it has launched a new statistics product, RapidStats, to its nearly 20,000 members. RapidStats is an advanced statistics product provided by Markt, a professional services company that brings leading back-office solutions to multiple listing services. With RapidStats, real estate professionals in Utah will now have access to a variety of new statistical reports, the ability to select and draw custom market areas for reporting, and access to a powerful customer relationship tool that enables statistics to be sent to clients on a scheduled timeline. The program will be highly integrated into UtahRealEstate.com's industry-leading MLS software, making it easy for users to run stats.
Brad Bjelke, CEO of UtahRealEstate.com, said, "Our members and their clients love statistics. RapidStats takes statistical analysis, reporting, and presentation to the next level, which will give our members the most modern tools to communicate about what the real estate market is doing from a macro-level down to a street-level. We are excited to partner with Markt to once again show the industry what can be accomplished when MLS organizations and service providers work together to build top level technology."
Betsy Hanson, General Manager of Markt, said, "We are excited to partner with UtahRealEstate.com in rolling out our advanced statistics program to their membership. We have worked closely with UtahRealEstate.com to provide a seamless integration with their software, and we know their members are going to love all the new features that will be available."
UtahRealEstate.com will join Metro MLS (Wisconsin) and ARMLS (Arizona) in bringing the RapidStats platform to real estate professionals.
Founded in 1994, UtahRealEstate.com is the leading provider of real estate technology in Utah and one of the largest multiple listing services in the United States. The company provides one of the top-ranked real estate websites in the country, servicing more than 8 million consumers each year. It also provides multiple listing services to approximately 20,000 real estate professionals, accounting for nearly 97% of all REALTORS® in the state of Utah.
About RapidStats
RapidStats is a robust market statistics platform that helps agents and brokers understand their markets, pricing and opportunities to make decisions. The customizable reports are sourced directly from MLS data and give you timely, accurate and comprehensive information.
About Markt
Markt® is a multi-MLS organization focused on providing back-office professional services by pooling resources and expertise to serve organized real estate from coast to coast. Markt supports MLSs noncontiguous markets with services like marketing, human resources, customer support, and information technology.
