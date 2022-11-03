Friday's opening kicks off the 4th-earliest ski season in state history
SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Utah Office of Tourism is celebrating the historic opening of the first Utah ski resort for the 2022-23 season. With the arrival of The Greatest Snow on Earth®, Brian Head Resort will be spinning lifts this Friday, making 2022-23 the 4th-earliest ski season in state history.
Friday's opening at Brian Head Resort is the earliest in the resort's history and the fourth-earliest all-time for any resort in Utah. It's an especially exciting occasion considering Brian Head is located four hours south of Salt Lake City and is the state's southernmost ski destination.
"We are excited to welcome winter and our guests back to Brian Head Resort," said Marilyn Butler, general manager at Brian Head Resort. "Our dedicated teams and Mother Nature have come together to allow us to experience the mountain in an unprecedented early season opening. We anticipate a great winter season and have been working diligently to enhance our guests' experience and exploring new ways to give people the freedom to ski."
Winter is a beloved time of the year for Utah residents and visitors. When the snow falls, Utah comes to life offering world-class terrain, unparalleled accessibility, and vibrant cultural experiences.
"We're so excited that the snow is falling, and we're looking forward to a great season," said Ski Utah President and CEO Nathan Rafferty. "We can't predict the weather, but every year in Utah is better than most everywhere else snow-wise. We can't wait to get out on the slopes and are looking forward to a very snowy 2022-2023 season for all 15 Utah resorts."
Soon all 15 of Utah's premier ski resorts will open for the 2022-23 ski season. A list of opening dates can be found here.
###
About the Utah Office of Tourism:
The Utah Office of Tourism's (UOT) mission is to elevate life in Utah through responsible tourism stewardship. We do this through marketing, stewardship, and development. Marketing: UOT curates messaging that inspires visitation, supports local businesses, and builds the Utah economy. Stewardship: UOT manages visitation statewide and supports the responsible discovery of Utah. Development: UOT partners with local communities to enhance and develop their visitor economies to benefit residents and visitors. Learn more at visitutah.com and travel.utah.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.