Van Wagner Partners with SponsorCX to Manage Sponsor Relationships

 By SponsorCX, Van Wagner

ALPINE, Utah, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Van Wagner and SponsorCX are pleased to announce they have entered into a partnership. SponsorCX will provide its world-class software to Van Wagner to manage their industry leading multimedia rights college division.

