DRAPER, Utah, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vector Structural Engineers, which is headquartered near Salt Lake City and has facilities in Arizona and California as well as elsewhere in Utah, has recently opened an office in Idaho. The new branch location, currently in Boise, will relocate to nearby Meridian in May of this year. "Idaho," says Vector Principal Engineer Jacob Proctor, "is booming. According to the 2020 Census, its population grew 17.3% over ten years—second only to Utah's first-place growth of 18.5%.(1) Contactors and construction companies across the state are scrambling to keep up, and our new Idaho office is already busy helping them."
Boise is now the hottest housing market in the country, ahead of Salt Lake City, Phoenix, Raleigh-Durham North Carolina, and Tampa, Florida.(2) With rising population and new housing, notes Proctor, comes a parallel surge in commercial building design and construction—and in both areas, a need for combined precision and speed. "Construction is a very time-intensive industry," he says, "and we specialize in keeping projects on schedule."
The Vector office in Idaho operates under the management of Kyle Atwood, PE. A ten-year veteran in structural engineering, Atwood has helped create and develop multiple structure design tools, and has a thorough knowledge of the governing design standards at the national and local levels. Working closely with him in the Boise office are fellow engineers Brendan Sines and Rob Martin. Sines, who brings six years of experience to the Vector team, has worked on everything from residential remodels to large multi-discipline industrial projects. Martin is also a structural engineer with multiple years of experience. Prior to becoming an engineer, he worked as a carpenter for nearly a decade.
"We take great pleasure in being here," says Atwood, "and we look forward to bringing our own expertise—and that of the entire Vector organization—to our booming neighbor state."
Currently, Vector's Idaho office is at 1550 S. Cloverdale Road, Suite 315, Boise, ID 83709; (208) 695-5242. When the new space is completed in May, the office will be in Meridian, at the corner of Ustick and Linder. You can reach the Vector Idaho team either through kyle.atwood@vectorse.com or http://www.vectorse.com.
About Vector Structural Engineers:
Founded in 2002, Vector Structural Engineers is a full-service structural engineering firm with over 2,500 clients throughout the United States. The company's areas of expertise include multi-family, residential, commercial, telecom, bridges, industrial, and solar. Services include the design of new structures, the analysis and redesign of retrofit and repairs of existing structures, as well as residential and commercial solar structural certifications. Expert witness experience includes structural defects, foundation settlement, building code analysis, and soil and structure stabilization. Vector's team includes 45 engineers, a full drafting division, and support staff. The company is headquartered in Draper, Utah, with satellite offices in Mesa, Arizona; Layton, Utah; St. George, Utah; Tustin, California; and Boise, Idaho.
1. Labor, Idaho Department of, et al. "Census 2020 Confirms Idaho Ranks Second Nationally in Population Growth." Idaho@Work, 13 Sept. 2021, idahoatwork.com/2021/09/03/census-2020-confirms-idaho-ranks-second-nationally-in-population-growth/.
2. McKellar, Katie. "The Wild West's Housing Market: These Utah, Idaho Cities Top New List for Biggest Price Increases ." Deseret News, Deseret News, 18 Oct. 2021, deseret.com/utah/2021/10/18/22732959/the-wild-west-housing-prices-utah-idaho-boise-salt-lake-city-top-new-us-list-biggest-price-increases.
