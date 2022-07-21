Support Local Journalism

HERRIMAN, Utah, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Velosimo, the next generation of government technology integration that enables government agencies to meet citizens' expectations of modern and uninterrupted digital services, announced it has secured an $11 million Series A investment led by Macquarie Capital Principal Finance, with participation from Valor Equity Partners. This funding will enable the company to accelerate sales and expand its best-in-class integration platform. Funding comes on the heels of the company's remarkable growth since launching in 2018.

Velosimo's vision is to transform our virtual engagements with government by revolutionizing systems integration

