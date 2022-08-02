Support Local Journalism

Veteran CEO Jim Crowley tapped to lead the company's growth in the industrial network security market

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Veracity Industrial Networks, a developer of Industrial Software Defined Networking (SDN) -based technology for operational networks, announced today that it is expanding its leadership team with the addition of Jim Crowley as the company's new CEO. With a significant background in tech innovation and business development, Crowley joins Veracity as it levels up its support for critical network protection.

