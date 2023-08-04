Support Local Journalism

Hoggan Scientific, LLC is a recognized leader in the manufacture of digital force gauges and wireless sensors and instrumentation systems for the automotive industry, to address testing needs for ergonomics, engineering, and safety applications.

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ErgoFET digital push pull force gauge dynamometer available from Hoggan Scientific is durable, easy to use, and accurate. The immensely popular ergoFET instrument can be used for ergonomic assessments, workplace job analysis and product testing and design verification. It is an excellent tool for measuring and analyzing push and pull force loads to help improve production, quality, and efficiency. ErgoFET force gauge has a 300 lb. force capacity, and the included test attachments allow users to take force measurements for a wide array of situations. Companies such as Tesla utilize ergoFET force gauge for its ease of use and versatility for testing applications in their manufacturing.


