Hoggan Scientific, LLC is a recognized leader in the manufacture of digital force gauges and wireless sensors and instrumentation systems for the automotive industry, to address testing needs for ergonomics, engineering, and safety applications.
SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ErgoFET digital push pull force gauge dynamometer available from Hoggan Scientific is durable, easy to use, and accurate. The immensely popular ergoFET instrument can be used for ergonomic assessments, workplace job analysis and product testing and design verification. It is an excellent tool for measuring and analyzing push and pull force loads to help improve production, quality, and efficiency. ErgoFET force gauge has a 300 lb. force capacity, and the included test attachments allow users to take force measurements for a wide array of situations. Companies such as Tesla utilize ergoFET force gauge for its ease of use and versatility for testing applications in their manufacturing.
Other measuring tools Hoggan offers are ErgoFET500 two-hand push pull force gauge with 500 lb. force capacity; ErgoPAK Portable Analysis Kit to measure, quantify and validate human and product performance and the workplace, with wireless sensors to measure force, angle, and acceleration; starter kit Ergonomic Professional Pack (EPP) for measuring small and large load forces; and ErgoGLOVE kit with wireless hub and eight ports that allows connection of up to eight thin film force sensing resistors (FSR's), to measure force between the body and external surfaces, tools, machines, components, or between two surfaces. ErgoPAK FET data collection (FDC) software used with the gauges and sensors captures sample points from the devices and can be saved in a .csv file to further review and analyze.
Automotive companies that already utilize the Hoggan measurement tools value the high quality, accuracy, and durability the products offer. The products are also used in companies worldwide in other industries such as aerospace and defense, consumer products, food processing, and warehousing. Along with its products, Hoggan is committed to providing excellent customer service for its clients. For more information about ErgoFET force gauges, and ErgoPAK, EPP and Ergoglove sensor kits, please visit the websitewww.hogganscientific.com, call 801-572-6500, or email to sales@hogganscientific.com.
Companies such as Tesla utilize ergoFET force gauge for its ease of use and versatility for testing applications in their manufacturing.
