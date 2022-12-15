Vicki Lyons, MD

 By Continental Who's Who

OGDEN, Utah, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vicki Lyons, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member in Healthcare an Allergist and Immunologist and in acknowledgment of her practice, Advanced Allergy & Asthma.

Dr. Lyons earned her medical degree from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in New Orleans. She completed an Internal Medicine Residency at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center and finished a Fellowship in Allergy and Immunology at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center. While in medical training, Dr. Lyons received the prestigious Presidential Merit Scholarship and was selected for a National Institute of Health Study Research Fellowship.


