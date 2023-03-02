Courtesy of Cinedigm (PRNewsfoto/Cinedigm Corp.)

Courtesy of Cinedigm (PRNewsfoto/Cinedigm Corp.)

 By Cinedigm Corp., Vidgo

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

America's Best Value for Cord-Cutters Now Offers 40,000+ Titles On-Demand and 150+ Channels of Live Sports, News and Entertainment

SALT LAKE CITY, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ: CIDM), a premier content and entertainment company super-serving enthusiast fan bases, today announced a new integration with Vidgo, America's best value for cord-cutters looking to save money and watch live sports, adding more than 10,000 new films and television series to Vidgo's expansive library of on-demand content.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.