Vinetegrate®, a prolific developer of Filevine® related products and services, today announces the free release of VineHelper™, the first AI-powered support chatbot and instructional tool for every active Filevine® user.
SALT LAKE CITY, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vinetegrate®, a leading Certified Implementation & Data Migrations Partner within the Filevine® ecosystem, is thrilled to announce the launch of VineHelper™, a cutting-edge Chat GPT Google Chrome extension designed exclusively for Filevine® users. This innovative Chrome extension harnesses the power of artificial intelligence to revolutionize the way users access support and enhance their Filevine® experience.
VineHelper™ empowers Filevine® users to effortlessly seek guidance, receive explanations, explore troubleshooting solutions, and gain valuable insights in natural language. Think of it as having a personal Filevine® expert available with just one click, ready to assist you 24/7. By leveraging the remarkable capabilities of VineHelper™, users can navigate Filevine® with unparalleled ease, optimizing their workflows and achieving greater productivity.
As a testament to its commitment to the Filevine® community of legal services innovators, VineHelper™ is offered as a completely free tool to all Filevine® users. With this incredible Filevine®-focused chatbot, you can unlock a realm of support-related possibilities, making Filevine® setup, implementation, customization, and administration easier and more accessible than ever before to every single individual user.
VineHelper™ installs in seconds and boots up instantly. Get AI-powered Filevine® tips, tricks, instructions, and support at your fingertips right now by visiting the Google Chrome store and searching for "VineHelper" or "Filevine".
As the first AI-powered tool designed by a certified partner in the Filevine® ecosystem of products, VineHelper™ has been thoroughly developed and tested by the expert engineers at Vinetegrate® for maximum performance and security. Among its most venerable highlights:
Comprehensive Filevine® Support: VineHelper™ has been meticulously trained on a vast dataset encompassing publicly available support information on Filevine® and its array of related products, along with Vinetegrate®'s proprietary support center and articles. This ensures that VineHelper™ can provide instant, accurate, and informative responses to any question you have about Filevine®, including support-related queries for Filevine® Core, Lead Docket, Vinesign, Outlaw/FVDA, Vinetegrate®, and more.
Instantaneous Assistance: Whether you need guidance on creating a Filevine® report, information about outbound referrals in Lead Docket, or instructions on building a template in VineSign, VineHelper™ has you covered. Simply prompt the chatbot with your specific or generic support topics, and within seconds, you'll receive a detailed and conversational answer tailored to your inquiry, goals, and needs.
Privacy Protection: Vinetegrate® understands the importance of privacy. Rest assured that your data and interactions with VineHelper™ are handled with utmost care and confidentiality. While VineHelper™ may save your questions and responses to enhance our models, we strictly adhere to a privacy-first approach. We guarantee that your information will never be shared, distributed, or sold to third parties. Please refrain from submitting any personal identifiable information (PII), data protected by HIPAA, or data protected by attorney-client privilege.
"The introduction of AI, and specifically, OpenAI's ChatGPT and simplified API connectivity is causing small businesses in all sectors and industries to re-think how they build value into their products, services, and processes" said Tom Copeland, CEO of Vinetegrate. "With VineHelper™, we're giving law firms who operate on Filevine® a leg-up in the race to adoption and utilization of AI in practice management."
"For many legal staff, this will be their interactions with AI. That's exciting!"
Discover the Future of Filevine® Support with VineHelper™
Vinetegrate® continues to revolutionize the legal tech landscape with game-changing solutions. VineHelper™ exemplifies our commitment to empowering Filevine® users with cutting-edge technology and unparalleled support. Experience the future of Filevine® support today by downloading VineHelper™ for free from Vinetegrate®.com or by searching for "VineHelper™" in the Google Chrome extension marketplace.
About Vinetegrate®
Vinetegrate® is the premier trusted Certified Implementation & Data Migrations Partner within the Filevine® ecosystem. Our comprehensive suite of services includes unique implementation solutions for firms new to Filevine®, Managed Services Plans for established Filevine® users, VineConnect® Client Portal and Automations Tools, VineMigrator™ for seamless data migrations and data management at scale, Vinetegrate® Marketplace for Filevine® add-ins, extensions, tools, training, and implementations, and the groundbreaking VineHelper™, the first partner-created AI tool for Filevine® users.
