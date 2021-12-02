PROVO, Utah, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Viori, makers of shampoo bars, conditioner bars and body wash bars inspired by the ancient rituals of the Red Yao Tribe in Longsheng China, is launching its inaugural Viori TikTok Video Contest. $10,000 in total prize money will be awarded to the two top entrants ($5k for most likes and $5k for most views). The contest runs from December 2nd – 20th, 2021.
Viori loves to acknowledge its vibrant community of customers, and with this TikTok contest, they are doing just that. With hundreds of unsolicited positive Viori product reviews already on social media, Viori is excited to encourage its community to post creative TikTok videos to share their experiences using Viori products.
"We wanted to try something fun with TikTok and put on a contest that will be beneficial to the video creators and their followers," said Himmie Lau, Executive Marketing Director of Viori. "Watching these TikToks will give us insight into how people perceive our products. The winners will benefit by hopefully going viral and taking home a generous cash prize. If you love TikTok and you love VIORI, then this contest is for you."
Below are the 2021 Viori TikTok Contest Details (and also at this link):
- 2 Winners. $10,000 in total grand prizes
- Winner #1- Most TikTok Views = $5,000
- Winner #2- Most TikTok Likes = $5,000
- Contest Dates: December 2nd – December 20th
Contest Rules:
- Video must be posted on TikTok
- Video must be posted between the dates of December 2nd and December 20th, 2021
- Video caption must mention @vioribeauty
- Video caption must include hashtag #viorireview
- You can create as many videos as you want to submit as part of the contest.
- Winners are chosen based on the total number of likes or views on a specific video, not accumulative across multiple videos
- Winners will be selected by the highest number of views and number of likes on their video, tallied on December 20th, 2021, at 11:59 PM MDT
- By entering the contest using the rules above, you agree to give permission to Viori to use your video in the future for ads and other marketing materials
- Winners will be announced via VIORI's email newsletter. If you're not currently subscribed, please subscribe here.
To order Viori Shampoo Bars, Conditioner Bars, Body Wash Bars and other popular Viori products visit https://viori.com/
About Viori: Viori has partnered with the Red Yao on projects they believe will help their communities thrive. Viori works with the Red Yao directly to initiate projects to bring about economic prosperity, ecological harmony, cultural preservation, and community wellbeing for their tribe. To learn more about Viori's mission click here.
